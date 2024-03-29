Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. 959,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.