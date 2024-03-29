Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,399. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.