Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

TMF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,405,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

