Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,261,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 6,897,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

