Inscription Capital LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $90.81. 1,785,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,056. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

