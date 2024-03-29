Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

