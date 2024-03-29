McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $120,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 400,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,885. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

