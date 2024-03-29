McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 989,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,586. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

