271 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.