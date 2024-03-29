McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $113,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 978,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

