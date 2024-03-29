235 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.99. 1,146,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,267. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.66. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

