BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $62.84 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $304.65 million and $59,223.90 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.84 or 0.00090553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
