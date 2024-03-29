McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.