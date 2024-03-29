McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 355 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.82.

MOH stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.83. 338,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,541. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.20 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

