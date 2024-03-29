2,652 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,141,568. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

