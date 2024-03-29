McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 944 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.31. The company had a trading volume of 999,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,546. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.15 and a 1-year high of $256.53. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

