McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,561 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,036. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

