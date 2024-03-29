McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

