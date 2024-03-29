3,747 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.07. 248,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,316. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

