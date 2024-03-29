McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,856 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

EMN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

