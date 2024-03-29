McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

