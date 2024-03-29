McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $174,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

