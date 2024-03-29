McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FCOR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 15,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

