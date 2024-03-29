Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $383,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at $25,301,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $12,830,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $105.00. 651,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,590. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $139.04.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Read Our Latest Report on RVTY

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.