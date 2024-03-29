Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

