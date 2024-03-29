Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 748,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,062. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

