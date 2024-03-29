Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,237. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.