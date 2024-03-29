Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,650 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,918,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,407,051.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,401,388 shares of company stock worth $34,508,927 over the last ninety days.

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,563. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

