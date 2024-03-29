Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LH traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $218.46. The stock had a trading volume of 607,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,167. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

