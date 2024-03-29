Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

PTEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,047,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,620. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

