Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
