Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

