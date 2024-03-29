Ballast Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $334.58 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.