Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $334.58 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $730.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

