Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $2,758,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $832.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $805.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.