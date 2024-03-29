e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $193.90 and last traded at $196.03. Approximately 957,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,265,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.25.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

