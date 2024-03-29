Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

