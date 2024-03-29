Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 19.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 1,997,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 667,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.