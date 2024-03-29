Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 19.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 1,997,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 667,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 19,321,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,600,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,882,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.