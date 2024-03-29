Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS TSUKY traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $60.75. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $65.46.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
