Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS TSUKY traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $60.75. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

