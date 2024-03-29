Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Declines By 54.2%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the February 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNMF remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

