Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

TYOYY stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $136.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

