Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 2,164,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,500,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $388.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

