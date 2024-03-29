Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $6.00. 25,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 40,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Better Choice Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.