Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $270.79 and last traded at $265.12. Approximately 11,201,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,466,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total value of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total value of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,107 shares of company stock worth $117,220,321 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

