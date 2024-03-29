Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 0.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 22,255,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 34,768,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,072,344 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Plug Power by 78.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 109.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Plug Power by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.