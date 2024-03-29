Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 9.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.25. 6,930,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,925,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $574.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

