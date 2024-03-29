Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Down 1%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.25. 2,813,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,282,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.