thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the February 29th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 589.3 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 1.1 %

TYEKF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.