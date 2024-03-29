Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 86,137,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 70,549,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

