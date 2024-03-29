Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS TWODY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

